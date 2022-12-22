iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,222,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.