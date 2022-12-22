iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,058,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.