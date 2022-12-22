iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 49,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.45.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

