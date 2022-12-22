iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Cut by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.42. 73,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.