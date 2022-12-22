iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after purchasing an additional 349,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.32 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

