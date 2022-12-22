iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,288 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,915,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,440. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.37 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54.

