iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 175.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after acquiring an additional 484,029 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 353,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,958,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

