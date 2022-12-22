iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 284,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.56.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

