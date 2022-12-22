iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

