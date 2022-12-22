iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.49 and last traded at $81.49. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 125.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

