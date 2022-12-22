iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. 74,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,643. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

