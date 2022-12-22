iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 417,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWD traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.71. 54,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.