iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

