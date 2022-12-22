iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $175.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

