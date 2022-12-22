iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.72. 3,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $220.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $298.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

