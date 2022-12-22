iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $26,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,659,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $139.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

