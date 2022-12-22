iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

