iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 11.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $238.66. 28,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.96 and a 200 day moving average of $240.43.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.