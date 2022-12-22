iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.10. 24,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,014. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.43.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

