iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 45,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

