iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Reduced by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,122 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $294,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

