iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,565. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.