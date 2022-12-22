J2 Capital Management Inc Buys 207 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.3% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,616,000 after purchasing an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

GLD stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,071. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.