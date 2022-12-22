J2 Capital Management Inc Has $387,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded down $7.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.60. 21,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,964. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.73.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.