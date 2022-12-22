J2 Capital Management Inc Has $762,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after acquiring an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

GNR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,187. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

