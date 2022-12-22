J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $244,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,712.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,050 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

