J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,960 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $328,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 162,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,126. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

