J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases 736 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

