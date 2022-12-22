Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $202.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -528.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock worth $7,928,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.