Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $202.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $158.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -528.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock worth $7,928,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

