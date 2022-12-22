Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $279.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $268.92 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $75,509,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

