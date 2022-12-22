Jefferies Financial Group Raises Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Price Target to 355.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from 270.00 to 355.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Topdanmark A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

