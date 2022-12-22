Jefferies Financial Group Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Paychex Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $112.18. 4,399,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 38.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

