Jentner Corp Sells 11,470 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jentner Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 38.3% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jentner Corp owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $47,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.