Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $27.26 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $27.26 million and approximately $71,331.94 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014256 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00228119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01628994 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,817.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.