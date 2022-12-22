JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 588 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.4% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

