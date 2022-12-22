JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,804.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

