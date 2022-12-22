JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $212.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.60 and its 200-day moving average is $215.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.