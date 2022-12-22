JMG Financial Group Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,983 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

