Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.40

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 39139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at $272,652,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at $272,652,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 32,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,422 shares of company stock worth $1,971,538. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

