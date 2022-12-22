John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

