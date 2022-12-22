John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 321 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 142,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,033. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

