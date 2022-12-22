John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLYB opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

