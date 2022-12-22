Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 89,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 589,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Jowell Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Jowell Global

(Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

See Also

