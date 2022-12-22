JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.35.

AAPL stock opened at $135.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

