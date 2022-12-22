JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $38.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

