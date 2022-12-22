Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $244.73 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00004127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $244.73 million and $13.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021935 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 355,977,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,012,008 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

