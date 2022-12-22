Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $248.43 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Kava has a market capitalization of $248.43 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00004180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 355,821,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,855,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

