Kercheville Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hess Midstream comprises approximately 5.7% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 387.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

HESM traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,635. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.5627 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 110.84%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

