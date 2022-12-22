Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,455,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,908,000 after purchasing an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,894. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

