Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 720,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,339,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.